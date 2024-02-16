NLC plans two-day protest over insecurity, food inflation

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has resolved to hold a two-day nationwide protest over insecurity and economic hardship in the country.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, disclosed this during a press briefing at the end of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Friday in Abuja.

He said the protest would begin a week after the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government on the current crises in the country.

The ultimatum will expire on February 23.

The organized labour on February 8 gave the federal government a two-week ultimatum to meet its demands occasioned by the May 29, 2023 removal of fuel subsidy.

The demands include wage increments, improved access to public utilities, and other measures to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal on the citizens.

READ ALSO: PRP charges Nigerian govt to address economic hardship, insecurity

At the briefing, the NLC president urged the government to look into the demands and come up with measures acceptable to all the parties before the expiration of the deadline.

Protests over the rising prices of food items and other costs of living have spread from Niger State to other parts of the country in the last few days.

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday directed security agencies to go after individuals hoarding food items in the country.

The president, who met with governors of the 36 states at the State House, Abuja, ruled out food importation and establishment of a price control council to address the rising cost of food items in the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now