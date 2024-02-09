PRP charges Nigerian govt to address economic hardship, insecurity

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) on Friday urged the Federal Government to address the economic hardship and worsening security challenge in the country.

The Acting PRP National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Ishaq, made the call in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The party was reacting to the protests trailing the rising cost of living in the country.

Residents of Minna, Niger State, trooped out in large numbers on Monday to protest the hardship caused by the rising cost of living in the country.

They blocked the popular Kpakungu Roundabout in Minna to express their grievances and urged governments at all levels to do something urgently about the hardship and insecurity across the country.

There were reports on Friday that residents of Osogbo in Osun State also protested the current economic hardship in the country.

In the statement, the PRP spokesman expressed concern at the All Progressives Congress (APC) plot to deflect attention from the matter.

He said: “It is quite disheartening to see the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government has resorted to baseless accusations and fear-mongering in an attempt to deflect attention from the legitimate concerns raised by the Nigerian people.

“The protests in Minna and Kano were not orchestrated by opposition parties but rather a grassroots expression of frustration and dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs in the country.

“The citizens of Nigeria have the right to protest peacefully and demand accountability from their government.

“It is disingenuous for the APC to dismiss these protests as mere instigation by the opposition, when in fact, they are a reflection of the growing discontent among the populace.

Ishaq challenged the government to listen to the people’s grievances and address the root causes of the discontent instead of labeling the protesters as pawns of the opposition.

He stressed that Nigerians deserved better than empty rhetoric and false accusations.

“Let us come together as a nation to work towards a brighter and more prosperous future for all.

“We in the PRP are not for any gang up against the APC administrations that have ruined rather than ruled this country for the last decade.

“But we stand with the ordinary Nigerians across the length and breadth of this country suffering from bad governance and urge that the governments at all levels listen and address the yearnings of Nigerians,” the spokesman added.

