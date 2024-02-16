Two women docked for Valentine’s Day brawl in Nasarawa

The police on Friday arraigned two women at the Zonal Chief Magistrates Court in New Karu, Nasarawa State, for allegedly fighting during the Valentine’s Day celebration on February 14.

The defendants – Alice Odey and Blessing Onagbulum – were arraigned for disturbance of public peace, defamation of character, and causing hurt.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Shehu Ndam, told the court that the defendants were arrested and brought to the New Nyanya police station on the same day.

He said the defendants fought publicly and inflicted injuries on themselves.

READ ALSO: Police arrests fake soldier, robbery suspect in Nasarawa>

The prosecutor said: “Onagbulum accused Odey of snatching her former husband, while Odey accused Onagbulum of using ‘juju’ to shrink his (man) private parts.

“A fight broke out between the two defendants and Odey used a broken bottle to stab Onagbulum in the head, jaw, and neck.

“Upon seeing Onagbulum on the ground, Onagbulum’s 16-year-old daughter picked a stone and hit Odey in the eye.”

He added that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 113, 139, and 245 of the Penal Code.

The Chief Magistrate, Godiya Bawa, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each and one surety each in like sum.

Bawa adjourned the matter till March 15 for further hearing.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now