Fraud claims mar Customs e-auction process as one person allegedly gets over 300 vehicles at 10k each

Despite the deployment of technology by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to check fraud in the ongoing e-auction process, the process has been hit with fraud allegations as one person allegedly secured over 300 vehicles at the rate of N10,000 each.

The NCS had in 2017 commenced the use of electronic platforms to conduct its auctions in a bid to ensure transparency in the exercise.

The platform was later suspended by the service due to a lack of access to the platform by bidders.

Before the commencement of the process, the spokesman for the Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada, said in a statement that the platform has been revamped with the latest technology to check fraud.

He said the new platform -auction.nigeriatradehub.gov.ng – was an upgraded version of the previous portal designed to provide Nigerians with an equal opportunity to participate in the exercise.

However, the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) 100% Compliance Team in a letter addressed to the Comptroller-General of NCS, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, alleged that the whole process has been mired in fraud.

In the letter titled: “The Monumental Stealing By The Customs Auction Committee And Their Plans To Dispose-Off Overtime Containers,” signed by its National Coordinator, Alhaji Tanko Ibrahim, the team claimed that plans have been concluded to extend the same fraudulent treatment in the auction of overtime containers.

The letter read: “As we write, more than 300 vehicles have been auctioned to just one person after some huge underhand payments. A token ridiculous sum of N10,000 each is collected as duties to the federal government!

“As if that is not enough, plans have been concluded to extend the same odious treatment in the auction of overtime containers. No gain in saying that those containers were only ‘abandoned’ there due to the huge shipping and terminal demurrage accrued overtime. Most have paid their duties.

“We think it is better to invite the consignees to take delivery devoid of the outstanding demurrages. The economic situation dictates so.

“We, therefore, implore your good offices to institute a thorough investigation into these unholy practices carefully organized and perpetrated by this auction committee operating presently at the Tin Can Island Port Complex and PTML.”

