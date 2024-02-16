Tinubu approves immediate upgrade of LUTH, 15 others

President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate upgrade of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and 15 others in the country.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the upgrade of the health infrastructure scattered across the six geopolitical zones in the country was in line with the government’s vision of overhauling the health and social welfare sector for enhanced service delivery to all Nigerians.

Other teaching hospitals listed for upgrade are the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital in Zaria, University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Edo State, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu State, Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina, University of Jos Teaching Hospital in Plateau State.

The president also approved critical health care service expansion projects across the fields of radiology, clinical pathology, medical and radiation oncology and cardiac catheterisation in 10 hospitals across the country.

These are Reference Hospital, Kaduna (North-West) — (Radiology, clinical pathology, medical and radiation oncology), Medical Diagnostic Centre Complex, Enugu (South-East) — Radiology, clinical pathology, medical & radiation oncology), Usman Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto (North-West) — Diagnostic and intervention radiology, clinical pathology, and cardiac catheterisation, University College Hospital, Ibadan (South-West) — Diagnostic and intervention radiology, clinical pathology, and cardiac catheterization and University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (South-South) — Radiology and clinical pathology.

The rest are – Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi (North-East) — Radiology and clinical pathology, Federal Medical Centre, Asaba (South-South) — Radiology and clinical pathology, Harmony Advanced Diagnostic Centre Complex, Ilorin (North-Central) — Radiology and clinical pathology, Jos University Teaching Hospital (North-Central) — Radiology and clinical pathology and Federal Medical Centre, Nguru (North-East) — Radiology and clinical pathology.

The statement read: The modernisations are in line with his administration’s vision of overhauling the health and social welfare sector…to ensure that world-class cancer diagnosis and care is accessible…to all Nigerians.

“These critical projects, set to be delivered within 12-18 months, will improve screening and diagnostics for communicable and non-communicable diseases; reduce mortality rates and improve outcomes for non-communicable diseases.

“They are also expected to create considerable employment opportunities for clinical, administrative, and managerial personnel across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones, all while building the capacity of clinical personnel in advanced procedures, diagnostics, and treatment modalities, in accordance with the administration’s eight priority areas.”

