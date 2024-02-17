Nigerian govt says it attracted $30bn investment commitments in 8 months

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite, on Friday, announced significant investment commitments secured by the government since its inauguration eight months ago.

While this announcement suggests potential economic progress, concerns remain regarding the specific details and concrete impact of these commitments.

Anite, speaking at a press briefing organized by the Ministry of Information, claimed $30 billion in investment commitments we’re attracted across various sectors.

She clarified that these represent promises from investors, not immediate cash injections, and that the actual financial inflow will be spread over a period of five to eight years. Additionally, she mentioned investments arriving in various forms, including equipment and direct investments in manufacturing facilities.

Anite said, “The Federal Government has secured an investment commitment of $30bn since we came into power eight months ago. It means the investors are going to bring in the money or a promise to bring in the investment. So the money, investment, proposal and every other thing is done.

“Some have already started building and the investments will come in over a period of five to eight years. Some of the monies will come in form of equipment, direct investments into manufacturing and into the facilities. So that fund is here already.”

While the announcement of substantial investments is positive in principle, several questions require further clarification:

Specificity of investments: What specific sectors and projects are attracting these commitments? Are there concrete details regarding the nature and scope of these investments?

Investor credibility: Who are the investors making these commitments? Have their track records and financial capabilities been thoroughly vetted?

