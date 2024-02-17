PDP governors berate APC for compounding Nigeria’s problems

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum on Saturday slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the current economic hardship in the country.

They were reacting to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris and other government officials’ reactions to their demand for solutions to the current challenges in the country.

The governors had during their last meeting in Abuja urged President Bola Tinubu to address the economic hardship and other problems plaguing the country.

In a quick reaction, the minister accused the PDP governors of playing to the gallery.

He alleged that most of them have not properly utilised increased federal allocations to improve the welfare of their people.

However, in a statement issued by the Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, CID Maduabum, the governors challenged the government to leave the stage if they could not find a solution to the challenges.

The statement read: “Attempts by the Honourable Minister of Information, APC Governors’ Forum, and other officials of the federal government who criticised the PDP Governors’ Forum for their patriotic intervention should be guided by the fact that the APC sought power to solve the problems of Nigeria not to compound them or shift blame or grandstand or use propaganda to obfuscate or confuse issues.

“If it cannot do so or is unable to do so, it should graciously throw in the towel.”

They also lamented that the suffering in the land was becoming unbearable.

“It must be noted that even though Nigeria is a federation, there is indeed only one economy,” the statement reads.

“Hardship and suffering being faced by Nigerians have no tribal, religious or party colouration. A hungry man is an angry man.

“While all tiers of government have a role to play, the APC-led federal government has a disproportionate role to play in mobilising Nigerians and all organs and tiers of government for sustainable solutions,” the statement added.

