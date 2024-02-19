HARDSHIP: Angry Ibadan youths protest over hunger, insecurity (Video)

Hundreds of angry Nigerian youths on Monday, took to the streets of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to stage a peaceful demonstration over the unbearable hardship, hunger and insecurity in the country under the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

The protesters who thronged major streets in the ancient city carrying different placards, called on Tinubu to urgently address the issues of insecurity and hunger in the country.

Chanting different protest songs, the youths said they were fed up with the current state of affairs in Nigeria and demand concrete action from the government.

Some of the placards bore messages like “Tinubu must address insecurity,” “Hunger is killing us,” “End food hike and inflation,” “The poor are starving,’ and ‘Tinubu, don’t forget your promises,’ while the protesters also expressed concern about the high cost of living which they say is making it difficult for people to afford necessities.

The protest comes on the heels of similar demonstrations in different parts of the country as a result of the myriads of challenges the country is going through including high food prices, kidnappings, banditry, and attacks by terrorist groups.

With food prices also skyrocketing out of the reach of many Nigerians who are finding it impossible to feed their families, the government of the day is not making things easier either as it keeps making promises that have not been fulfilled.

Similar protests have held in Kano, Niger, Sokoto and Jos, with fears that they could spiral and engulf the country in no time.

