Ex-Gov Ortom rules out exit from PDP

A former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has debunked rumours of his planned exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to another political party.

He made the clarification during the party’s stakeholders meeting on Monday in Makurdi.

The former governor said he remained a member of the PDP and would continue to work for its progress.

Ortom was one of the five governors who worked against the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 presidential election.

Other members of the G5 group are the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike, who was governor of Rivers State at the time, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, the former Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu and his Enugu State counterpart, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The quintet worked against their party over the retention of a former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu, as national chairman in the months leading to the February 25, 2023 election.

READ ALSO: G5 will support Tinubu for re-election in 2027 — Ortom

The ex-governor said: “I am not defecting to any political party. I am not going anywhere. I will remain in PDP.

“I have helped in building the party and I am committed to working for its progress.”

He advised leaders to expose rumour mongers due to damage caused by their activities.

The former Benue State governor, Gabriel Suswam, who was also at the meeting, admonished PDP leaders to work together and make the party stronger

He stressed that the party was capable of winning all elections in the state.

Suswam promised that the party would not impose party officials on members.

He said that PDP made mistakes during the 2023 general elections and had learnt its lessons.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now