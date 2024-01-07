News
G5 will support Tinubu for re-election in 2027 — Ortom
The former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Sunday the Integrity Group in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.
Ortom, who stated this at a luncheon hosted by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State, said the group has no regret supporting Tinubu in the 2023 general election.
He declared that the group would back the president for re-election in three years.
The former governor assured Nigerians that President Tinubu would address the security, economic and other challenges crippling the country.
The Integrity Group also known as G5 comprised five governors that worked against the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25, 2023 presidential election.
READ ALSO: Wike reveals reason G5 Govs supported Akpabio, Abbas for NASS leadership
Aside from Wike and Ortom, other members of the group are the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and the duo of former governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).
“Our leader, Nyesom Wike, has already made a declaration that in 2027, we are supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
“We have nowhere to go because that is what Nigerians believe. Even the past administration that took Nigeria from top to bottom, we allowed them to work for eight years.
“So, why can’t a seasoned administrator in the person of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rule us for eight years?,” the ex-governor stated.
