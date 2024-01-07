News
Anyaoku urges Nigerian govt to address growing killings
A former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, on Sunday, urged the Federal Government to strengthen efforts at tackling the growing cases of killings and other violent crimes across the country.
He made the call at the 2024 Summit and Award ceremony of the Old Boys Association of Merchants of Light School, Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.
The former Commonwealth chief noted that the ugly trend of killings had continued unabated because of the government’s failure to prosecute perpetrators of the dastardly acts.
Anyaoku was reacting to the recent killing of over 200 people by suspected terrorists in some communities of Barkin-Ladi and Bokkos local government areas of Plateau State.
He said: “The Federal Government should devote efforts to find those responsible for these killings.
“What is particularly depressing is that these killings occur and nobody seems to be held responsible and charged accordingly.
READ ALSO: Anyaoku advocates a new constitution to address Nigeria's challenges
“The first thing the government should do is to deploy its agencies and forces to apprehend those perpetuating the killings because that is the only way to address the problem.
“If they are apprehended, prosecuted, and punished, that will serve as a deterrent to others.”
He also charged the federal government to meet the 26 percent budgetary allocation to education as recommended by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
“The Federal Government is not doing enough for the education sector. The percentage of education in the budget is well below the UNESCO recommendation.
“I like to see the government work harder to meet up with the UNESCO recommendation of 26 percent budgetary allocation,’’ he added.
