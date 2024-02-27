BREAKING: NLC suspends economic hardship protest

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its two-day protest all over the country.

The Congress had on Tuesday led Nigerians out to protest the current economic hardship in the country.

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had last week planned a nationwide rally for February 27 and February 28 to protest the rising prices of food items and other costs of living in the country.

TUC, however, withdrew from the protest last Saturday.

A last-minute meeting between the Federal Government and organized labour to stave off the protest ended in a stalemate on Monday night.

READ ALSO: HARDSHIP: NLC protest reaches National Assembly, crowd chants ‘ole’ (Video)

The NLC announced the suspension of the protest in a communiqué issued at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Tuesday evening in Abuja.

It added that the objectives of the protest were achieved on the first day of the nationwide rally.

The communiqué read: “Consequently, NEC-in-session resolved as follows: to suspend street action for the second day of the protest having achieved overwhelming success and thus attained the key objectives of the 2-day protest on the first day.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now