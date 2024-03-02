PDP sets up committee to reconcile Shaibu, Ighodalo, others after Edo governorship primary fiasco

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a post-primary election reconciliation committee to reconcile all aggrieved members to work for the party’s victory in the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.

The duo of the Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu, and former chairman of the Nigeria Breweries, Asue Ighodalo, won separate governorship primaries held in the state on February 23.

However, the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) had since recognized Ighodalo as the party’s governorship candidate in the election and presented to him the certificate of return last Tuesday in Abuja.

Shaibu stormed the party’s national secretariat in Abuja 24 hours later and demanded the party’s governorship ticket for the poll.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Debo Ologunagba, announced the constitution of the committee in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the NWC constituted the committee in line with the provisions of the PDP Constitution and Guidelines after successfully conducting the primary election.

The committee is headed by the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed while Emmanuel Enoidem will serve as Secretary.

Also on the panel are – former PDP National Chairman, Ahmed Makarfi, ex-Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, Senator Tunde Ogheha, ⁠Senator Stella Omu, Dame Esther Uduehi, and Senator Olalere Oyewunmi.

Others are – Senator Sandy Onor, ⁠Alhaji Isiaka Gold, and Jacob Otorkpa.

Ologunagba urged all critical stakeholders and members of PDP in Edo State to remain steadfast and continue to work hard for the party and its candidate’s success in the election.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now