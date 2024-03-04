NGX: Investors gain N1.8tr as Nigeria’s equities market rebounds from losses

Investors in the Nigerian equities market gained N1.8 trillion following strong performances by Transcorp, PZ, Neimeth, and others on the trading floor on Monday.

After five hours of trading, the market capitalization increased to N55.8 billion from N54.03 trillion recorded at the close of trading last Friday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 98,847.89 from 98,751.98 recorded four days earlier.

The market breadth was positive as 25 stocks advanced, 25 declined, while 71 others remained unchanged in 10,749 deals.

Transcorp led other gainers with 9.94% growth in share price to close at N15.70 from the previous N14.28 per share.

PZ Cussons, Neimeth International Pharmaceutical, and Juli also recorded 9.93%, 9.88%, and 9.87% increase in share price in today’s trading.

On the flipside, Vitafoam Nigeria, Dangote Sugar Refinery, and Unity Bank led other price decliners as they shed 10% each off their share prices to close at N22.95, N53.10, and N1.98 from the previous N25.50, N59.00, and N2.20 per share.

NASCON Allied Industries, MTN Nigeria Communications, and Mutual Benefits Assurance completed the list of losers in today’s trading with 8.55%, 7.82%, and 7.69% dip in their share prices.

On the volume index, Transcorp traded 203.433 million shares valued at N3.1 billion in 717 deals followed by Transcorp Power with 40 million shares worth N10.5 billion traded by shareholders in 90 deals.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 19.589 million shares valued at N448.02 million in 500 deals.

Transcorp Power traded stocks worth N10 billion in 90 deals followed by Transcorp Plc with equities worth N3.186 billion in 717 deals.

Geregu traded stocks worth N2.29 billion in 259 deals.

