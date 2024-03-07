Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, March 7, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Tinubu signs executive order on reform of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector
President Bola Tinubu has signed an executive order to improve the investment climate for the oil and gas sector in Nigeria.Read more
2. Nigerian govt threatens to revoke DisCos licenses over power outages
The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, on Wednesday, threatened to revoke the licenses of power distribution companies (DisCos) over persistent poor power supply in the country.Read more
3. Reps to set up committee on new minimum wage
The House of Representatives has resolved to set up an ad hoc committee on the payment of a new minimum wage for workers in the country.Read more
4. Appeal Court reinstates Julius Abure as LP National Chairman
The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, on Wednesday, reinstated Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).Read more
5. Ordeal of Edo Dep Gov, Shaibu, resumes, as Assembly serves him impeachment notice
The political crisis within the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo worsened on Wednesday, as the Edo State House of Assembly commenced impeachment proceedings against the state Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.Read more
READ ALSO: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, March 6, 2024
6. Appeal Court stops Nigerian govt from reopening Uzor Kalu’s trial
The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, struck out an appeal the Federal Government filed to reopen the trial of a former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.Read more
7. 767 manufacturing companies shut down, 335 distressed in 2023 –MAN
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that in the year 2023, 767 manufacturing companies shut down while 335 others became distressed due to multidimensional challenges which the critical sector of the economy faced.Read more
8. Fitch calls for tighter monetary measures to address economic challenges
Global rating agency, Fitch Ratings Inc. has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to adopt more stringent monetary tightening measures to secure macroeconomic stability.Read more
9. UCH doctors begin strike over assault on colleague
Members of Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, on Wednesday began a three-day warning strike over an assault on one of them by a patient’s relation.Read more
10. Real Madrid, Man City advance to Champions League quarterfinals
Real Madrid and Manchester City have both advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...