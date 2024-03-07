Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, March 7, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu signs executive order on reform of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector

President Bola Tinubu has signed an executive order to improve the investment climate for the oil and gas sector in Nigeria.Read more

2. Nigerian govt threatens to revoke DisCos licenses over power outages

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, on Wednesday, threatened to revoke the licenses of power distribution companies (DisCos) over persistent poor power supply in the country.Read more

3. Reps to set up committee on new minimum wage

The House of Representatives has resolved to set up an ad hoc committee on the payment of a new minimum wage for workers in the country.Read more

4. Appeal Court reinstates Julius Abure as LP National Chairman

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, on Wednesday, reinstated Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).Read more

5. Ordeal of Edo Dep Gov, Shaibu, resumes, as Assembly serves him impeachment notice

The political crisis within the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo worsened on Wednesday, as the Edo State House of Assembly commenced impeachment proceedings against the state Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.Read more

6. Appeal Court stops Nigerian govt from reopening Uzor Kalu’s trial

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, struck out an appeal the Federal Government filed to reopen the trial of a former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.Read more

7. 767 manufacturing companies shut down, 335 distressed in 2023 –MAN

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that in the year 2023, 767 manufacturing companies shut down while 335 others became distressed due to multidimensional challenges which the critical sector of the economy faced.Read more

8. Fitch calls for tighter monetary measures to address economic challenges

Global rating agency, Fitch Ratings Inc. has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to adopt more stringent monetary tightening measures to secure macroeconomic stability.Read more

9. UCH doctors begin strike over assault on colleague

Members of Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, on Wednesday began a three-day warning strike over an assault on one of them by a patient’s relation.Read more

10. Real Madrid, Man City advance to Champions League quarterfinals

Real Madrid and Manchester City have both advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.Read more

