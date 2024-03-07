Nigeria has only 13m registered electricity customers – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said on Thursday only 13.1 million out of the country’s 230 million population are officially registered to use electricity.

The TCN General Manager in charge of Regulation and Compliance, Ali Bukar Ahmad, stated this at the National Institute of Physics webinar Series 2.0. titled: “Policy, Regulatory and Technical Constraints in Achieving Energy Security in Nigeria: The Way Forward” held in Abuja.

He said only 44.23% of the registered consumers have been provided with meters, while 2.52% of the Nigerian population are metered.

The GM observed that 60% of customers with meters are bypassing them to add to the country’s energy theft.

Ahmad said: “For a country to be truly independent politically and economically in the 21st century, is to have energy sovereignty and energy independence, and for the sovereignty and independence to be secured at all times and backed by the relevant geopolitics.

“In Nigeria, we have four types of energy poverty; the unserved, the underserved, the poor quality of supply, and the served.

“Energy security in turn is the bedrock for sustainable development and the attainment of it should leave no one, no citizen behind.”

By: Babajide Okeowo

