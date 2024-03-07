Business
Nigeria has only 13m registered electricity customers – TCN
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said on Thursday only 13.1 million out of the country’s 230 million population are officially registered to use electricity.
The TCN General Manager in charge of Regulation and Compliance, Ali Bukar Ahmad, stated this at the National Institute of Physics webinar Series 2.0. titled: “Policy, Regulatory and Technical Constraints in Achieving Energy Security in Nigeria: The Way Forward” held in Abuja.
He said only 44.23% of the registered consumers have been provided with meters, while 2.52% of the Nigerian population are metered.
The GM observed that 60% of customers with meters are bypassing them to add to the country’s energy theft.
Ahmad said: “For a country to be truly independent politically and economically in the 21st century, is to have energy sovereignty and energy independence, and for the sovereignty and independence to be secured at all times and backed by the relevant geopolitics.
“In Nigeria, we have four types of energy poverty; the unserved, the underserved, the poor quality of supply, and the served.
“Energy security in turn is the bedrock for sustainable development and the attainment of it should leave no one, no citizen behind.”
By: Babajide Okeowo
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...