Tinubu condemns Borno, Kaduna abductions, orders rescue of hostages

President Bola Tinubu on Friday condemned the abductions of internally displaced persons and students by terrorists in Borno and Kaduna States.

Suspected Boko Haran insurgents on Wednesday abducted about 40 inhabitants of three Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Gamboru Ngala and two other local government areas of the state.

They also set fire to several temporary shelters in the GDSSS IDP camp in Mafa LGA and destroyed properties worth millions of naira in Ajari town of Damboa LGA.

24 hours later, a group of armed bandits stormed the Local Education Authority (LEA) Primary School in Kuriga town, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, and abducted an unspecified number of pupils and staff at the facility.

READ ALSO: ActionAid Nigeria demands immediate rescue of abducted Borno IDPs, Kaduna schoolchildren

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the president directed the security and intelligence agencies to immediately rescue the victims and ensure that justice was served against the perpetrators of the acts.

He said: “I have received a briefing from security chiefs on the two incidents, and I am confident that the victims will be rescued.

“Nothing else is acceptable to me and the waiting family members of these abducted citizens. Justice will be decisively administered.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now