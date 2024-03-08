Refugee commission says 6.1 million Nigerians displaced by insecurity, disasters

The National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) said on Friday over 6.1 million Nigerians were displaced by insecurity and natural disasters in the country.

The NCFRMI Federal Commissioner, Alhaji Tijjani Aliyu, disclosed this when he visited the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda at the Government House in Katsina.

He said: “Today, I can authoritatively say that we have not less than 6.1 million Nigerians displaced out of their homes.

“What do we do if all of them cannot go back, how do we fend for them? Can the government continue to fend for them, providing them succour?

“Not possible, we have to find a way to teach these individuals to trade and give them skills, so that at the end of the day, they can be on their own.”

Aliyu said the commission planned to construct three well-furnished skills acquisition centres in the North-East with the 2024/2025 budget.

“Before today, the commission has been putting its efforts to ensure that these people were not left in an undignified way. Their children have received educational training funds from us.

“About 120 of them were trained, and also about 70 of their mothers were given some small starter packs to improve their living standard,” he added.

