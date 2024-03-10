Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, March 10, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Kaduna denies reports it hired private negotiator for abducted students

The Kaduna State Government, on Saturday, strongly refuted media reports claiming it hired a private negotiator to secure the release of students recently abducted from the state.Read more

2. Nigerian govt vows to rescue abducted citizens in Borno, Kaduna

The Nigerian government, on Saturday, issued a strong message condemning the recent kidnappings in Borno and Kaduna states, vowing to secure the safe return of all victims.Read more

3. Abduction of school children in Kaduna unacceptable – Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, on Saturday decried the escalating insecurity in the country.Read more

4. Senate dismisses reports on padding of 2024 budget

The Senate on Saturday dismissed reports on the padding of the 2024 budget by over N4 trillion.Read more

5. Onaiyekan backs Parliamentary System in call for review of Nigeria’s Constitution

Nigeria’s current constitution faces potential reform, with prominent religious leader John Onaiyekan advocating for a closer look at its functionalities.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, March 8, 2024

6. Soludo breaks tradition, appoints Osun, Abia indigenes as perm secs in Anambra

In a move that is set to reshape the political landscape of Anambra state, Governor Chukwuma Soludo has appointed two individuals from outside the state as permanent secretaries.Read more

7. Cost of healthy diet stood at N858 in January — NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Saturday the average cost of a healthy diet per day in the country was N858 in January.Read more

8. Nigeria aims big for gas sector with $575bn investment push

The Nigerian government has taken a significant step towards boosting its natural gas sector, inaugurating the Governing Council of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) on Friday.Read more

9. Police rescues four kidnapped men in Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra on Friday rescued four men abducted by kidnappers in the state.Read more

10. Arsenal climb top of Premier League with late win over Brentford

Arsenal put up a fine performance to beat Brentford in a Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday night.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now