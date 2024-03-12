Sen Ningi resigns as Northern Senators forum chairman

Embattled Sen Abdul Ahmad Ningi representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District of Bauchi State has resigned his position as Chairman Northern Senators Forum.

His resignation is contained in a letter he addressed to The Secretary, Northern Senators Forum dated 11th March, 2024 titled: ‘RESIGNATION’.

In the letter sighted by Ripples Nigeria, Sen Abdul Ningi wrote “I will like to resign my position as the Chairman of Northern Senators forum.”

He further wrote: “This is of course necessitated by unfolding events in the National Assembly, the North and the Nation at large.”

READ ALSO: Senate suspends Senator Ningi for three months over budget padding allegations

According to him, “I will like to specially thank members of the forum for the opportunity given to me for the last eight (8) months to spearhead this very important Forum.”

“I believe this Forum is very important and fundamental to the progress and development of Northern Nigeria,” he concluded.

Recall that Sen Abdul Ahmad Ningi was on Tuesday suspended for three months by the Senate for what was considered a breach of protocol by alleging padding of the 2024 budget by N3.5tri.

By Yemi Kanji

