Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, March 16, 2024

1. Again, Power Minister says Nigerian govt can no longer afford subsidy on electricity

Minister for Power, Adebayo Adelabu, says Nigerians would be willing to pay higher amounts for electricity just as citizens of other West African countries like Guinea, Togo and Mali who pay more than what Nigerians pay for electricity, if they get value for their money.Read more

2. Atiku calls for probe of alleged N3.7trn budget padding, faults Ningi’s suspension

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election Atiku Abubakar, has called for a comprehensive investigation into allegations of a N3.7 trillion padding of the 2024 budget.Read more

3. Rivers Commissioner resigns, picks up appointment with Tinubu’s govt

The Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s Commissioner for Works,George-Kelly D. Alabo, has tendered his resignation on Friday.Read more

4. Nigerian govt, UK firm sign MoU for Port Harcourt–Abuja standard gauge rail line

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Transport has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a United Kingdom company, Messrs MPH Rail Development Limited, for the construction and implementation of the Port Harcourt–Enugu–Calabar–Abuja Standard Gauge Rail Line.Read more

5. Budget Padding: Stop meddling in NASS affairs, APC tells PDP

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop meddling in the affairs of the National Assembly.Read more

6. There is no money missing, Kogi govt defends Yahaya Bello, faults EFCC’s claim

The Kogi State Government, on Friday, called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to come clean on its prosecution of the immediate past governor of the state, Yahaya Bello, insisting that the funds of the state are not missing.Read more

7. Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 31.70% for February, as cost of living soars

Nigeria’s headline inflation has moved up to 31.70 percent in February up from 29.90% in January 2024, latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday has shown.Read more

8. CBN tightens belt on banks: Declares FX gains off limits for dividends, operations

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has clamped down on how banks can utilize foreign exchange (FX) revaluation gains.Read more

9. NSCDC arrests man posing as woman in Kano varsity female hostel

One Mohammed Munzali of Kaura Gidan Damo of Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for posing as a woman in a female hostel.Read more

10. Arsenal to face Bayern in Champions League Q’finals, Man City vs Real

Arsenal have been drawn against Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Europa Champions League.Read more

