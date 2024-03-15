Arsenal to face Bayern in Champions League Q’finals, Man City vs Real

Arsenal have been drawn against Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Europa Champions League.

The Gunners will host the German side at Emirates Stadium in the first leg before playing the reverse fixture at the Allianz Stadium.

The first legs take place 9-10 April, with the second legs on 16-17 April.

Meanwhile, holders Manchester City will face Spanish giants Real Madrid in the last eight.

Read Also: UCL: Arsenal knock Porto out on penalties, Barca through

If Arsenal and City win their ties the two Premier League clubs will face each other in the semi-finals, which will be held on 30 April and 1 May, with the second legs a week later on 7-8 May.

The final of the Champions League will hold at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 1 June.

The full Q’final Draw

Arsenal v Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund

Paris St-Germain v Barcelona

Real Madrid v Manchester City

Semi-finals draw

Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund v Paris St-Germain or Barcelona

Arsenal or Bayern Munich v Real Madrid or Manchester City

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now