Sports
Arsenal to face Bayern in Champions League Q’finals, Man City vs Real
Arsenal have been drawn against Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Europa Champions League.
The Gunners will host the German side at Emirates Stadium in the first leg before playing the reverse fixture at the Allianz Stadium.
The first legs take place 9-10 April, with the second legs on 16-17 April.
Meanwhile, holders Manchester City will face Spanish giants Real Madrid in the last eight.
Read Also: UCL: Arsenal knock Porto out on penalties, Barca through
If Arsenal and City win their ties the two Premier League clubs will face each other in the semi-finals, which will be held on 30 April and 1 May, with the second legs a week later on 7-8 May.
The final of the Champions League will hold at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 1 June.
The full Q’final Draw
Arsenal v Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund
Paris St-Germain v Barcelona
Real Madrid v Manchester City
Semi-finals draw
Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund v Paris St-Germain or Barcelona
Arsenal or Bayern Munich v Real Madrid or Manchester City
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...