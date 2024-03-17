Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, March 17, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. NLC, Labour Party spar over planned national convention

Tension is rising between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Labour Party (LP) following disagreements over the party’s upcoming National Convention.Read more

2. Sachet water price hike draws ire of Consumer Protection Agency

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has the increase in price of sachet water in Nigeria describing it as “unacceptable.”Read more

3. AFC condemns Ningi’s suspension over budget padding allegation

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), on Saturday, condemned the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi over the alleged padding of the 2024 budget to the tune of N3.7tn by the Senate.Read more

4. Edo PDP chairman reportedly kidnapped

Dr. Tony Aizegbemi, Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has reportedly been kidnapped.Read more

5. Despite Tinubu’s stand, Northern Elders back Gumi’s call for dialogue with bandits

A prominent Nigerian group, the Northern Elders Forum, has thrown its weight behind efforts by Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a Muslim cleric based in Kaduna, to open dialogue with bandits responsible for the abduction of 287 students in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, March 16, 2024

6. Army reveals how officers, soldiers responding to communal clash in Delta were killed

Troops from the Nigerian Army’s 181 Amphibious Battalion were attacked and killed on Thursday, March 14th, while responding to a communal clash between the Okuama and Okoloba communities in Delta State.Read more

7. NGX: JBERGER, GTCO, FBNH, MTNN, FLOURMILL others lift market as Investors gain N581bn

Stocks like JULIUS BERGER, GTCO, FBNH, MTNN, FLOURMILL boosted the equities market as investors made a profit of N581bn at the end of trading on Friday, March 15, 2024 to make it a whole week of bullish trading on the floor of the Nigerian Xchange (NGX).Read more

8. Gunmen attack Kaduna community

In the early hours of Saturday, gunmen launched an attack on the Dogon Noma community in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.Read more

9. Downward movement for Super Falcons in FIFA rankings as Spain remain top

Nigeria senior women’s football team, the Super Falcons experienced a downward movement in the most recent FIFA rankings.Read more

10. Man City cruise past Newcastle to FA Cup semis

Manchester City have reached the FA Cup semifinal after beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the quarterfinals on Saturday night.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now