NGX: JBERGER, GTCO, FBNH, MTNN, FLOURMILL others lift market as Investors gain N581bn

Stocks like JULIUS BERGER, GTCO, FBNH, MTNN, FLOURMILL boosted the equities market as investors made a profit of N581bn at the end of trading on Friday, March 15, 2024 to make it a whole week of bullish trading on the floor of the Nigerian Xchange (NGX).

This is even as the NGX All Share Index (ASI) increased to 105,085.25 from the previous close of 104,056.21at the end of trading on the bourse.

Similarly, market capitalization increased by N581.83bn to close at N59.416 trillion.

The market breadth closed positive as 23 equities gained, 19 equities declined in share prices in 6,457 deals.

READ ALSO:NGX: Investors gain N27bn buoyed by ROYALEX, UNILEVER, TANTALIZER, UPDC, others

Guaranty Trust Bank Holding Company (GTCO) led other gainers with 9.99% growth to close at N48.45 from its previous price of N44.05 followed by International Breweries, Prestige Assurance, and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc which are amongst other gainers that also grew their share prices by 9.75%, 9.26%, and 8.20% respectively.

International Energy Insurance Plc led other price decliners as it shed 9.63% off its share price to close at N1.22, from its previous closing price of N1.35. C&I Leasing, Vitafoam Nigeria, and Transcorp Plc are amongst other losers that also shed their share prices by 8.11%, 5.56%, and 5.49% respectively.

On the volume index, First Bank of Nigeria Holding (FBNH) Plc traded 29.493 million units of its shares in 335 deals, valued at N1.055 million, followed by Transcorp Plc which traded 25.216 million units of its shares in 388 deals, valued at N392.162 million and Guaranty Trust Bank Holding Company (GTCO) Plc which traded 13.748 million units of its shares in 249 deals, valued at N645.249 million.

On the value index, FBNH had the highest value trading stocks worth N1.058bn in 335 deals, followed by GTCO which traded equities worth N645m in 249 deals and ZENITHBANK which traded stocks worth N405m in 304 deals.

By Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now