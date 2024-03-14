NGX: Investors gain N27bn buoyed by ROYALEX, UNILEVER, TANTALIZER, UPDC, others

The equities market continued its bullish streak on Thursday March 14, 2024 as investors gained N27bn following strong performances by stocks like ROYALEX, UNILEVER, TANTALIZER, UPDC and others.

This is even as the NGX-All-Share Index ASI increased to 104,056.21 from 104,007.31 recorded at the close of the previous trading day on the bourse.

Similarly, the market capitalization increased today by N27.49 billion to N58.835 trillion from N58.807 trillion recorded at the close of the previous trading day.

The market breadth was negative as 18 stocks advanced, 22 stocks declined, while 77 stocks remained unchanged in 5, 727 deals.

Royal Exchange led other gainers with 9.72% growth to close at N0.79 from its previous closing price of N0.72. Unilever Nigeria, Tantalizers, and UPDC Plc are amongst other gainers that also grew their share prices by 9.59%, 8.57%, and 7.14% respectively.

International Energy Insurance Plc led other price decliners as it shed 10% off its share price to close at N1.35, down from its previous closing price of N1.50.

Sunu Assurances Nigeria, International Breweries, and Consolidated Hallmark Holding Plc are amongst other losers that also shed their share prices by 9.93%, 9.91%, and 9.40% respectively.

On the volume index, First Bank of Nigeria Holding (FBNH) Plc traded 28.561 million units of its shares in 259 deals, valued at N993.168 million followed by Transcorp Plc which traded 27.067 million units of its shares in 442 deals, valued at N436.659 million and Access Bank Holding Plc which traded 25.273 million units of its shares in 442 deals, valued at N602.124 million.

On the value index, NESTLE recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N1.002bn in 901 deals followed by FBNH which traded equities worth N992m in 259 deals and TRANSPOWER wich traded stocks worth N978m in 388 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

