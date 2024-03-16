NLC, Labour Party spar over planned national convention

Tension is rising between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Labour Party (LP) following disagreements over the party’s upcoming National Convention.

The NLC, a major affiliate of the LP, has expressed concerns about the planned convention, scheduled for March ending. The NLC reportedly argues for a postponement, citing a lack of transparency and inclusivity in the delegate selection process.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairperson and Secretary of NLC Political Commission, Comrade Titus Amba and Comrade Chris Uyot respectively, the Congress described the the planned convention “a misadventure in political mischief, mismanagement and misdemeanour gone too far”.

NLC said it expected the Labour Party being led by Abure after judgement of court of appeal to recognise the statutory membership of organised labour in the NWC of the Labour Party, constitute the Board of Trustees of the party and conduct an all-inclusive national convention in line with the court judgement.

NLC said, “The Nigeria Labour Congress Political Commission has received news of the clandestine scheduling of a supposed National Convention of the Labour Party in March 2024 by the National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure.

“This news came as a shock to us as the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) were never in anyway informed of any plans to hold the Labour Party National Convention.

“We find this development as further aberration and extrapolation of the mismanagement of the Labour Party through a very strange leadership style of sole administration by the National Chairman of the party.

“Mr. Julius Abure contrary to the solidarity spirit and camaraderie ethos of the Labour Party has decided to run the party as a sole administrator, the same allegations that have been hurled at him by the numerous persons he is fighting in the party.

“We affirm that Abure does not have the sole proprietorship of the processes for a national convention. Our position and interventions in the Labour Party have been in three dimensions.

“First is to defend the Labour Party from being maligned and hijacked by fifth columnists especially establishment political parties who have invested huge resources to recruit some members of the national leadership of the Labour Party to undermine the party.

“Instead of sticking to agreements, Mr. Julius Abure has deployed all manner of subterfuge to undermine the efforts of NLC to reposition the Labour Party as the number one political party in Nigeria including shunning invitations to meet with the NLC Political Commission.”

But in a swift reaction, the spokesman of the party, Obiora Ifoh, advised Joe Ajaero to resign as NLC President to contest LP Chairmanship rather than criticising members of NWC, adding that nothing can stop the party’s convention as planned and that constitution was clear on eligible participants.

This clash threatens to create a rift within the Labour movement. The NLC has historically played a crucial role in supporting the LP, providing both financial and logistical resources. A prolonged disagreement could weaken the party’s position ahead of crucial upcoming elections.

