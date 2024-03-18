Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, March 18, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. They won’t go unpunished, Tinubu vows to bring killers of soldiers in Delta to justice

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, vowed that the killers of Nigerian Army personnel who were on a peace mission in Delta State will not go unpunished.Read more

2. Soldiers’ Killing: End reprisal attacks in Delta community, Falana tells Nigerian govt

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), on Sunday, called on the Federal Government to put an end to the reprisal attacks by soldiers of the Nigerian Army in the Okuama community of Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.Read more

3. Sen Nwoko confirms receiving N1bn for constituency projects

The Senator representing Delta North Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Ned Nwoko, has confirmed receiving well over N1 billion for constituency projects in the 2024 budget.Read more

4. Delta: Senate demands justice for slain soldiers

The Senate, on Sunday, condoled with the military over the killing of the commanding officer of the 181 Battalion, two Army Majors, and 13 soldiers.Read more

5. Excessive pressure from Nigerians force legislators to pad budgets –Jonathan’s ex-aide, Obono-Obla

Former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Okoi Obono-Obla, has blamed the padding of budgets by Nigerian legislators on the excessive demands and undue pressure from the populace.Read more

6. Alleged budget padding: SERAP tells Akpabio to call in EFCC, ICPC, recall Ningi

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Senate President Mr Godswill Akpabio to “urgently refer the allegations that lawmakers padded the 2024 budget by irregularly inserting projects worth N3.7 trillion to appropriate anti-corruption agencies for investigation and prosecution.”Read more

7. BUSINESS ROUNDUP: CBN gives incentive to fight food insecurity; Bitcoin hits new highs; Other stories

In a bid to fight against the food insecurity in the country and cushion the effect of rising prices of food in the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has allocated N100 billion and 2.15 million bags of fertilisers to the Ministry of Agriculture.Read more

8. Woman jailed for money racketeering in Lagos

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday, secured the conviction and sentencing of one Bose Lateef before Justice Deinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, for an offence bordering on money racketeering.Read more

9. Sachet water producers in Delta embark on strike, risk FCCPC hammer

Producers of sachet water popularly

called ‘pure water’ in the Effurun, Jeddo and Warri axis of Delta State, on Friday, embarked on a three-day strike which will elapse on Sunday, to protest against the high cost of production.Read more

10. Man Utd beat rivals Liverpool in FA Cup classic

Manchester United have advanced to the semifinal of the English FA Cup following a 4:3 defeat to rivals Liverpool after extra time.Read more

