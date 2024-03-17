They won’t go unpunished, Tinubu vows to bring killers of soldiers in Delta to justice 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, vowed that the killers of Nigerian Army personnel who were on a peace mission in Delta State will not go unpunished.

It will be recalled that the troops from the 181 Amphibious Battalion deployed in the Bomadi region, were on a peace-keeping mission in Okuoma community when they were killed on Thursday, March 14.

Fifteen bodies of the soldiers were reportedly recovered by soldiers of the Joint Task Force under the supervision of General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam.

Responding to the development, in a statement on Sunday he personally signed, Tinubu said: “The cowardly offenders responsible for this heinous crime will not go unpunished.

“The Defence Headquarters and Chief of Defence Staff have been granted full authority to bring to justice anybody found to have been responsible for this unconscionable crime against the Nigerian people

“As the Commander-in-Chief, I join all well-meaning Nigerians and the men and women of our armed forces to mourn and express my profound grief over the needless death of our gallant soldiers,” he affirmed.

He also extended “profound condolences to the families of these fallen soldiers, their colleagues and their loved ones.”

According to President Tinubu, the Delta killings demonstrate the dangers faced by Nigerian servicemen and women in the line of duty.

He asserted that as a nation, Nigerians must constantly remember and honour all those who have paid the ultimate price to keep the country safe, strong and united.

The officers and men who died in Okuama community, Tinubu said, have joined the pantheon of great men and women who gave their all, with honour, in the service of their fatherland.

“Members of our armed forces are at the heart and the core of our nationhood.

“Any attack on them is a direct attack on our nation. We will not accept this wicked act.

“I salute their heroism, courage, and uncommon grit and patriotism.

“My government will not relent until we achieve peace and tranquillity in every part of Nigeria.

“May God continue to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria and keep the members of our armed forces safe,” he concluded.

