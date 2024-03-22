Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, March 22, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Presidency to currency speculators: Drop your dollars to avoid tears

The Presidency, on Thursday, warned forex speculators to discard their dollars, saying that the Naira will soon appreciate.Read more

2. EFCC re-arraigns former Benue Gov, Suswan, after 8 years

Eight years after he was first charged to court on an 11-count charge bordering on money laundering and corruption, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, re-arraigned former Benue State governor, Gabriel Suswam, on the same charges.Read more

3. Northern Senators raise alarm over worsening security situation

Senators from Nigeria’s northern region have expressed deep concern about the escalating violence plaguing their states.Read more

4. Binance executives’ families lament EFCC’s continued detention without a court order

The families of two executives from Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange have lamented their continued stay in detention after appearing in court and not been charged with any crime.Read more

5. Oborevwori warns traditional rulers against hiding suspects involved in killings of soldiers

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Thursday, warned kingdoms and traditional rulers in the state against hiding or shielding anyone involved in the killing of four military officers and 13 soldiers in Okuama community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, March 21, 2024

6. Gumi faults FG’s terrorism financing list, says govt moving against opponents

Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, has differed from the Federal Government’s recently released list of those allegedly linked to terrorism financing in the country.Read more

7. Otedola emerges chairman of First Bank Holdings

The Board of First Bank Nigeria, FBN Holdings Plc has appointed Femi Otedola, as it announced the appointment of five new directors.Read more

8. Kaduna Police arrest three suspected electricity cable vandals

Kaduna state police have apprehended three men believed to be responsible for vandalizing electricity aluminum cables.Read more

9. Suicide bomber hits Taliban base in South Afghanistan, kills three

Three people have been confirmed killed with 12 injured in a rare suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s political headquarters of Kandahar, Taliban officials have reported.Read more

10. Naira appreciates massively at both official, parallel windows

The Nigerian naira appreciated further at both the official and parallel market on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 to close at ₦1492.61/$1, data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) has shown.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now