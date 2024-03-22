Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, March 22, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Presidency to currency speculators: Drop your dollars to avoid tears
The Presidency, on Thursday, warned forex speculators to discard their dollars, saying that the Naira will soon appreciate.Read more
2. EFCC re-arraigns former Benue Gov, Suswan, after 8 years
Eight years after he was first charged to court on an 11-count charge bordering on money laundering and corruption, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, re-arraigned former Benue State governor, Gabriel Suswam, on the same charges.Read more
3. Northern Senators raise alarm over worsening security situation
Senators from Nigeria’s northern region have expressed deep concern about the escalating violence plaguing their states.Read more
4. Binance executives’ families lament EFCC’s continued detention without a court order
The families of two executives from Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange have lamented their continued stay in detention after appearing in court and not been charged with any crime.Read more
5. Oborevwori warns traditional rulers against hiding suspects involved in killings of soldiers
Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Thursday, warned kingdoms and traditional rulers in the state against hiding or shielding anyone involved in the killing of four military officers and 13 soldiers in Okuama community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.Read more
6. Gumi faults FG’s terrorism financing list, says govt moving against opponents
Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, has differed from the Federal Government’s recently released list of those allegedly linked to terrorism financing in the country.Read more
7. Otedola emerges chairman of First Bank Holdings
The Board of First Bank Nigeria, FBN Holdings Plc has appointed Femi Otedola, as it announced the appointment of five new directors.Read more
8. Kaduna Police arrest three suspected electricity cable vandals
Kaduna state police have apprehended three men believed to be responsible for vandalizing electricity aluminum cables.Read more
9. Suicide bomber hits Taliban base in South Afghanistan, kills three
Three people have been confirmed killed with 12 injured in a rare suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s political headquarters of Kandahar, Taliban officials have reported.Read more
10. Naira appreciates massively at both official, parallel windows
The Nigerian naira appreciated further at both the official and parallel market on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 to close at ₦1492.61/$1, data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) has shown.Read more
