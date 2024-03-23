Oyo Gov Makinde dismisses memoranda on State Police as ‘waste of our time’

In a move that adds to the ongoing debate on security reforms in Nigeria, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has criticized the submission of memoranda on state police by fellow governors.

Makinde, who appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today program on Friday night, called the memoranda a “waste of time.” He argued that focusing on memoranda delays progress on achieving a more effective police force.

The Oyo State governor clarified that his refusal to submit a memorandum wasn’t due to arrogance but a belief in a different approach. He did not elaborate on his preferred solution.

“My position is very clear about state police,” Makinde said. “I see it (memoranda) quite frankly, as a waste of our time… You are asking the states to submit memoranda on how state police will work.

“I did not submit not because of arrogance but because I don’t think the approach will quickly get us to where we want to go. You are asking the states to submit memoranda on how state police will work.”

Makinde’s comments come after the National Economic Council (NEC) confirmed receiving memoranda from 16 governors expressing support for state police as a solution to Nigeria’s security challenges.

He argued that the issue must pass through the parliament since it is a constitutional matter before being replicated at the state houses of assembly.

“The National Assembly, they know what to do. They have people that can quickly do this work. It is not the National Security Adviser or the National Economic Council that will deal with the issue of state police.

“It is a constitutional thing and should go to the National Assembly and then at the state level, we get our state houses of assembly to pass this law,” the governor said.

The debate on state police is likely to continue, with Makinde’s comments highlighting the need for a more concrete plan to address Nigeria’s security issues.

