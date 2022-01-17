Aregbesola orders prison officials to shoot dead anyone who attacks correctional facility

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has ordered prison officials in the country to ensure anyone who carries out an attack on any prison facility within the country does not live to tell the tale.

The minister gave the order on Monday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital during an inspection tour of the Agodi Custodial Centre.

More details coming…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now