 Imo govt to relocate correctional facility after gunmen attack | Ripples Nigeria
Imo govt to relocate correctional facility after gunmen attack

23 mins ago

The Imo State government on Monday declared its intention to relocate the state’s custodial centre in Owerri following a recent attack on the facility.

Unknown gunmen had April 5 attacked the custodial centre and freed 1,844 inmates.

The gunmen also attacked the headquarters of the state’s police command and wreaked havoc on the facility.

Following the attack, a joint inspection of the proposed new facilities for the police and custodial centre along Port-Harcourt Road was carried out by a combined team of Imo government officials and officials of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) on Monday.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Enlightenment, Prince Eze Ugochukwu, who was in the delegation, said the inspection was part of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s resolve to relocate the facility from the city centre.

Ugochukwu said the delegation took a comprehensive look at the facilities and what is required to put them in shape.

He said: “After the joint inspection of the facilities, it was agreed that an appraisal team of a joint technical committee will be formed involving all the stakeholders to carry out a comprehensive evaluation and technical appraisal of what needs to be done to get the place ready for operation.”

