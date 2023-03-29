OSUN: ‘Nobody can chase you away’, Adeleke vows to issue executive order ‘protecting’ Aregbesola

Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun State, has reassured Minister of the Interior, Rauf Aregbesola that he would always be safeguarded while visiting the state.

He had also promised to issue an executive order to that effect.

Adeleke made the statement on Tuesday during Aregbesola’s commissioning of the Ilesa Passport Production Center and Passport Front at the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) in the state’s Ilesa East Local Government.

The former governor has made significant contributions to the state’s development, the speaker noted, adding that this was his first face-to-face meeting with Aregbesola.

The governor, while addressing Aregbesola, said: “No matter the party you are, a progressive is a progressive. If you are doing what the people want, you are a progressive. When Aregbesola was the governor, he loved Osun State and the people. All the projects he did were abandoned and I promised during the election campaign, that I would complete them. I have started doing that.

“No matter the party you belong, when you see progressives, you must key into them. Aregbesola is the man of the people and I will continue with the abandoned projects.

“I am assuring you (Aregbesola) that this is your state and I am issuing an executive order on that. Nobody can chase you away. You are welcome at any time.

Earlier in his speech, Aregbesola said that Adeleke had attended the commissioning without having received a phone call or an official invitation directly from him.

Aregbesola said: “I only recorded once the presence of the governor that succeeded me and that was during commissioning of an edifice in Osogbo. But a governor of another party, this is my first official ceremony since he assumed office. I didn’t make any private call to him. The governor is here with everybody in his office and administration.”

