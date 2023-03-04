Aregbesola warns Nigeria’s prison officials on corruption

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Saturday, warned officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) to eschew all forms of corruption in the discharge of their duties.

Aregbesola, who spoke at the Passing out Parade of cadets at the 28th Assistant Superintendent of Correctional Basic Course (Batch E) of the NCoS in Kaduna, warned the officers against engaging with inmates and outsiders in a manner that would lead to a jailbreak.

He said: “I have no doubt that this basic course has actually produced the desired impact on you all for the tasks ahead.

“Be reminded that this course is just the beginning of other numerous courses you will have to undertake in subsequent years, in the course of your training and retraining.

“You must stand on the highest ethical and moral pedestal. Shun all forms of corrupt practices and resist the temptation to collude with inmates and outsiders to compromise the integrity of the Service in any way that could lead to inmates running criminal rings, jailbreaks, and external attacks on the custodial centres. You have been called to serve with honour, distinction, and integrity.”

