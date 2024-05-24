NGX: Investors close week with N206bn loss

The Nigerian equities market closed the week with a loss of N206 billion by investors on Friday.

This followed the dip in the share price of PZ, ETI and First Bank, amongst others on the trading floor today.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization crashed to N55.2 trillion from N55.4 trillion posted by the bourse on Thursday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to 97,612.51 from 97,978.02 recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was negative as 16 stocks advanced, 19 declined, while 84 others remained unchanged in 7,585 deals.

INTENEGINS, CUTIX, and JAIZ BANK led other gainers with 9.93%, 9.84% and 8.00% growth in share price to close at N1.55, N3.35, and N2.16 from the previous N1.41, N3.05, and N2.00 per share respectively.

On the flip side, PZ, ETI and First Bank led other price decliners as they shed 10%, 9.98% and 9.31% each to close at N19.80, N21.65 and N20.45 from the initial N22.00, N24.05 and N22.55% per share.

On the volume index, ETI traded 554 million shares valued at N12.01 billion in 42 deals followed by UBA which traded 38.932 million shares worth N743 million in 817 deals.

Zenith Bank traded 24.485 million shares valued at N738 million in 616 deals.

On the value index, ETI recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N12.01 billion in 42 deals followed by UBA which traded equities worth N743 million in 817 deals.

Zenith Bank traded stocks worth N738 million in 616 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

