Business
Cardoso to Nigerians: Pains of ongoing monetary, fiscal reforms temporary
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, has assured Nigerians that the pains caused by ongoing monetary and fiscal reforms would soon be over.
The CBN governor stated this during a panel discussion at the Vanguard Economic Discourse with the theme: “Reforms in the Era of Global Economic Uncertainties: Whither Nigeria” held in Lagos recently.
Cardoso, who was represented at the forum by CBN’s Director, Risk Management, Blaise ljebor, noted that inflation has many components that the government was trying to fix.
READ ALSO: MPC will do anything necessary to tame inflation, says Cardoso
He said: “If we stay focused on the reform, the pains would be short-lived.
“As the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, I remain committed to repositioning the bank to deliver meaningful data-driven and sustainable solutions with a clear positive impact on the livelihood of all Nigerians.
“However, addressing these challenges requires the concerted effort of all stakeholders, especially the monetary and fiscal authorities working in harmony.”
By: Babajide Okeowo
