Singer, Ayra Starr, placed on bed rest, may miss US shows

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Sarah Aderibigbe popularly known in music circles as Ayra Starr has been placed on bed rest and is set to miss different shows in the US over her ill health.

The ‘Sability’ crooner who made the disclosure on her official Instagram page on Monday said that she was placed on immediate bed rest on her doctor’s advice.

The Mavin music act who promised to “be back in a special way” for her fans, also used the medium to apologise to fans who were expecting her to grace the much-anticipated show.

“DC, VA & Houston your girl is going through it. My doctor has advised I slow down, hence I’m on immediate bed rest.’’ Ayra Starr wrote on her Instagram page.

