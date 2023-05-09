Entertainment
‘It’s a freedom time in Osun,’ Davido celebrates Supreme Court ruling on Adeleke’s election
The multiple award-winning singer, David Adeleke aka Davido, has reacted to the Supreme Court ruling which affirmed his uncle, Ademola Adeleke’s victory in the July 16, 2022 governorship election in Osun State.
The apex court had earlier on Tuesday dismissed an appeal filed by former governor Gboyega Oyetola on the outcome of the election for lack of merit.
A five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Emmanuel Agim held that Oyetola failed to prove his allegation of over-voting in the exercise.
Davido, who reacted to the ruling on his social media handle, stressed that it is time for freedom in Osun with the litigation over.
He wrote: ‘‘It has been a long battle. Congratulations to the Osun people, it is indeed freedom time. The battle has been on for years but God has been with us. Congratulations everyone.”
