Media personality, Moet Adebe, says ‘women do not owe men s3x for going on date with them’
Sound City presenter, Moet Adebe in a post on her Instagram stories stated that men should not expect to have intercourse with women simply because they took them out on a date.
According to the media personality, it is a “warped” mentality and taking a girl on a date doesn’t mean the man is entitled to her body.
The popular presenter wrote:
“I repeat!!! No woman owes you s3x because you took her out on a date or a few dates!!!”
She continued, “WTAF??? What type of warped thinking is that???” The entitlement!! The audacity!!! Is making my blood boil.”
