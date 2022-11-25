Media personality, Moet Adebe, says ‘women do not owe men s3x for going on date with them’

Sound City presenter, Moet Adebe in a post on her Instagram stories stated that men should not expect to have intercourse with women simply because they took them out on a date.

According to the media personality, it is a “warped” mentality and taking a girl on a date doesn’t mean the man is entitled to her body.

The popular presenter wrote:

“I repeat!!! No woman owes you s3x because you took her out on a date or a few dates!!!”

She continued, “WTAF??? What type of warped thinking is that???” The entitlement!! The audacity!!! Is making my blood boil.”

