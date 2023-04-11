News
Ex-Anambra governor, Chinwoke Mbadinuju, dies at 78
A former governor of Anambra State, Chinwoke Mbadinuju, is dead.
The ex-governor’s son, Mr. Cheta Mbadinuju, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, said his father died at the National Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.
The 78-year-old ruled Anambra State from 1999 to 2003.
The statement read: “With heavy hearts but utmost gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, uncle, friend, and associate, Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju, a former governor of Anambra State and elder statesman.
“Odera as he was fondly called passed peacefully at the age of 78 years on the morning of April 11, 2023, at the National Hospital, Abuja after a brief illness, surrounded by his family and loved ones.
“At this trying time, we pray for God’s grace and mercy upon him and those left behind to mourn him. His funeral arrangements will be announced in due course by the family.”
