Politics
Rivers Speaker declares seats of defected 27 lawmakers vacant
The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie, has declared the seats of 27 lawmakers who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the All Progressives Congress (APC) vacant.
Ehie made the declaration on Wednesday during plenary at the Government House, with only lawmakers loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara in attendance, while the 27 lawmakers who defected on Monday and are said to be loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike, were absent.
The 27 defected members were said to be loyal to the Martins Amaewhule led faction of the Assembly who is said to be a strong ally of Wike, while Ehie leads the remaining five members who still remain loyal to Fubara.
While declaring the 27 seats vacant, Ehie said the decision was in line with Section 109 (1) (g) and 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.
He went on to read out the names of the affected lawmakers and called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to conduct a fresh election within the time frame provided by law.
“Distinguished colleagues, the House will duly inform the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the vacancies in the Rivers State House of Assembly and indeed, to conduct a fresh election to fill the above vacancies,” Ehie declared.
