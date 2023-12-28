Ondo infrastructure commissioner resigns after Akeredolu’s death

The Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands, and Housing in Ondo State, Raimi Aminu, has resigned his appointment.

In a letter sent to journalists on Thursday in Akure, Aminu said the decision to resign from the state executive council followed the death of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu died in a German hospital on Wednesday.

The commissioner thanked the late former governor and the people of the state for the opportunity given to him to serve in different capacities.

He wrote: “I write to tender my resignation of my appointment as the commissioner for Infrastructure, Land and Housing with effect from today, December 28, 2023.

“This decision is anchored on my conscience as my leader and boss, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu joined the saint triumphant.

“I sincerely thank our dear Arakunrin and the good people of the state for the opportunity to serve in his cabinet as senior special assistant on Lands and Infrastructure.

“And Special Adviser on Lands, Works and Infrastructure and Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing.”

The Chief Press Secretary to the former governor, Richard Olatunde, and Special Adviser, Union Matters and Special Duties, Dare Aragbaye, resigned on Wednesday following the death of their principal.

