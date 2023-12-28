News
Ondo infrastructure commissioner resigns after Akeredolu’s death
The Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands, and Housing in Ondo State, Raimi Aminu, has resigned his appointment.
In a letter sent to journalists on Thursday in Akure, Aminu said the decision to resign from the state executive council followed the death of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.
Akeredolu died in a German hospital on Wednesday.
The commissioner thanked the late former governor and the people of the state for the opportunity given to him to serve in different capacities.
He wrote: “I write to tender my resignation of my appointment as the commissioner for Infrastructure, Land and Housing with effect from today, December 28, 2023.
“This decision is anchored on my conscience as my leader and boss, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu joined the saint triumphant.
“I sincerely thank our dear Arakunrin and the good people of the state for the opportunity to serve in his cabinet as senior special assistant on Lands and Infrastructure.
“And Special Adviser on Lands, Works and Infrastructure and Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing.”
The Chief Press Secretary to the former governor, Richard Olatunde, and Special Adviser, Union Matters and Special Duties, Dare Aragbaye, resigned on Wednesday following the death of their principal.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...