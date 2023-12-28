Gov Mohammed signs N300bn 2024 budget in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Thursday signed the state’s 2024 budget of N300 billion into law.

Mohammed presented the budget to the state House of Assembly for approval on November 30.

The governor, who signed the budget at the Government House in Bauchi, commended the lawmakers for the timely passage of the budget.

He praised them for their commitment and effective scrutiny of the budget.

Mohammed said: “I have followed with keen interest, the legislative processes which ensured that all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) were invited and a thorough appraisal of their submissions was made.

“I must also add that the honourable members have had no break since the day we presented the budget till the final consideration was made.”

In his remark, the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Babayo Akuyam, said the 2024 appropriation bill was passed into law with little internal reviews and adjustments.

He said N121.3 billion was set aside as recurrent expenditure and N178 billion for capital spending in the budget.

“I want to use this opportunity to reiterate the existing cooperation and understanding between the Executive and the Legislature in the state,” the speaker added.

