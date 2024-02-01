13 suspects arrested in connection with Ekiti monarchs’ killing

Police operatives have arrested 13 suspects in connection with the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State.

Armed men suspected to be kidnappers killed two monarchs on Monday night in Ekiti.

The monarchs – Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Ogunsakin, and Onimojo of Omojola-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Olusola – were killed between Oke-Ako and Ipao-Ekiti in Ajoni local government area of the state.

The criminals also abducted six pupils and three teachers of a private school in the state on the same day.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, on Thursday night.

READ ALSO: Tinubu promises justice for slain Ekiti monarchs, as search for perpetrators intensifies

He said the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has deployed an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) to the state to flush out criminals causing problems in the state.

Adejobi said: “Now, we have 13 suspects arrested so far in connection with that incident. And we are sure we are going to get more of these suspects.

“We are working with suspects and they are giving us reliable and useful information.

“We are sure and optimistic that we are going to get all of them apprehended and bring them to book.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now