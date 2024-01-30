Tinubu promises justice for slain Ekiti monarchs, as search for perpetrators intensifies

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, issued a strong statement condemning the brutal killings of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State and vowing that the perpetrators would face justice.

The Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Olatunde Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, David Ogunsola, were reportedly kidnapped and murdered on Monday, sending shockwaves across the nation and sparking outrage among citizens and leaders alike.

It was confirmed that the traditional rulers were returning from a security meeting in Irele-Ekiti in a vehicle being driven by one of their counterparts, the Alara of Ikole Ekiti, Adebayo Fatoba when gunmen struck at a community in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Monday.

Two of the monarchs were killed in the ambush, while Fatoba fled the scene.

READ ALSO: EKITI: Gunmen kidnap school kids, teacher, bus driver (Video)

President Tinubu expressed his deep sadness and anger at the heinous crime in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, titled, ‘President Tinubu condemns killing of traditional rulers in Ekiti, directs immediate rescue of kidnapped pupils.’

“President Tinubu condemns this mindless and brutal bloodletting, and pledges that the perpetrators will not escape justice,” Tinubu said.

“The cold-blooded murder of these respected leaders cannot be tolerated, and I assure the people of Ekiti and Nigerians at large that those responsible will be brought to book.”

The President’s statement echoed the widespread condemnation of the killings. Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, immediately ordered security agencies to intensify efforts to apprehend the culprits, and traditional rulers across the country expressed their solidarity with the families of the late monarchs.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now