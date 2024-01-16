Oyo govt confirms explosion, urges calm

The Oyo State government Tuesday evening confirmed the explosion rocked some parts of Ibadan, the state capital.

A loud bang was heard across the city at about 8:00 p.m., on Tuesday.

The explosion was said to have occurred at a private building in Dejo Oyelese Street, Adeyi area of Bodija in Ibadan.

It reportedly affected at least four buildings in the area with windows shattered and walls brought down.

Several injuries were also recorded in the incident.

The impact of the explosion also affected dozens of buildings in Sango, Mokola, University College Hospital (UCH), Agodi, and Ojoo.

Other areas in Ibadan, including Eleiyele and Ologuneru also felt the impact of the explosion.

Already, bomb detectors from the Nigeria Police Force, and Nigerian Army as well as men of the state Fire Service and other security agents are presently at the scene.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, who confirmed the blast in a statement in Ibadan, described it as “uncommon.”

He, however, acknowledged that there were various interpretations of the incident.

Oyelade said: “But it is important for us to state categorically that the state government has taken over and is in full control of the unfortunate occurrence to mitigate the incident.”

He said security service chiefs, including those of the para-military as well as Fire Service operatives, have been deployed by Governor Seyi Makinde to the scene.

“This is to rein in the spill-over from the explosion.

“Governor Makinde implored citizens to calm down and be rest assured that their interests are being looked after,” he added.

