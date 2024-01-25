Police explains explosion at Maitama, Abuja dump site

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has confirmed an explosion at a dump site in highbrow Maitama District of Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Residents of the area had raised the alarm over what they described as an explosion in the area, with speculations on the nature and cause of the explosion.

However, the FCT Police Command in a statement on Wednesday by its spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said the explosion was the result of an overheated refuse container, which was activated by intense heat when refuse evacuators went there to remove refuse.

“A rapid response team and members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit were deployed to assess the situation when it occured.

“Preliminary findings indicate than an overheated metal refuse container activated under intense heat, exploded, thereby causing injury to two of the refuse evacuators, who are currently receiving medical attention in Maitama General Hospital.

“The FCT Police Command urges members of the public to exercise caution.

“Instead, we recommend the use of plastic or rubber containers for waste disposal, as they pose a reduced risk of incidents related to overheated metal refuse containers”, SP Adeh said.

