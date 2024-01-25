Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, January 25, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Ondo gov, Lucky Aiyedatiwa names ex-Dep NASS Clerk, Adelami, as deputy

Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has picked a former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Olaide Adelami, as the deputy governor of the state.Read more

2. Tinubu jets out to France on ‘private visit’

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is schenduled to depart Abuja on Wednesday for Paris, France, on what has been described as a “private visit”.Read more

3. Presidency rejects rumour of planned relocation of Nigeria’s capital to Lagos

The presidency has dismissed a rumour on the planned restoration of Lagos as Nigeria’s capital.Read more

4. CBN working to bring down inflation —CBN boss, Cardoso

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, has disclosed that the apex bank was working to reduce the headline inflation rate to 21.4 per cent this year.Read more

5. I deliberately refused to release my WASC result in 2015, Buhari claims

Nigeria’s immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that, despite pressure, he deliberately refused to release his West African School Certificate (WASC) in the buildup to the 2015 general elections.Read more

6. APC chieftain, Nabena, calls for relocation of oil, maritime agencies

Yekini Nabena, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has ignited a debate within the party and beyond after urging President Bola Tinubu to consider relocating key oil and maritime agencies to the Niger Delta region.Read more

7. FIRS sets N19.4tr target for 2024

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has set a revenue target of N19.41 trillion in 2024.Read more

8. Nigerian govt targeting 77% increase in IGR – Wale Edun

The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, said on Wednesday the Federal Government was targeting a 77 percent increase in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).Read more

9. Court sentences soldiers, three others to death for 2021 coup plot in Ghana

A court in Ghana on Wednesday sentenced six people to death for their roles in the 2021 attempted coup in the West African country.Read more

10. Cote d’Ivoire terminate contract of coach Gasset after AFCON misfire

Jean-Louis Gasset has been sacked as coach of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast two days after their 4-0 defeat against Equatorial Guinea.Read more

