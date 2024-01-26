Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, January 26, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. ‘I cannot be intimidated out of Edo governorship race,’ Boastful Shaibu dares Obaseki

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, said on Thursday he cannot be intimidated out of the September 21 governorship election in the state.Read more

2. Court remands Gov Fubara’s loyalists over Rivers Assembly explosion

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, remanded some loyalists of the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, over their alleged involvement in the explosion that destroyed the State House of Assembly complex.Read more

3. Court vacates arrest order on EFCC chairman

Justice Abubakar Musa of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Thursday vacated an arrest order on the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, for contempt.Read more

4. Nigerian govt says it’ll hold talks with labour over new minimum wage in March

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the disclosure, on Thursday, when he spoke at a dialogue themed: ‘Tinubu’s Economic Reforms: Gainers and Losers’, organised by the Media Trust Group.Read more

5. Plateau govt seeks probe into Mangu killings amid accusations against Army

Following the tragic death of 30 peopl in Mangu Local Government Area on Wednesday, the Plateau State Government has called for a thorough investigation into the incident, particularly addressing accusations of bias levelled against military personnel.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, January 25, 2024

6. NLC President Ajaero criticizes Tinubu’s economic policies, calls for measures to ease hardship

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has delivered a sharp critique of President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies, alleging they have exacerbated hardship for Nigerians rather than delivering promised gains.Read more

7. Atiku asks Nigerian govt to shed light on NNPC’s $3.3bn crude-for-cash loan

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday asked the Federal Government to provide more explanations on the $3.3 billion emergency loan to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).Read more

8. TCN blames gas constraints for poor power supply

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Thursday blamed the poor power supply across the country on gas constraints.Read more

9. Police arrests Mr. Ibu’s son for alleged N50m fraud

Operatives of the Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Alagbon, Lagos, have arrested Onyeabuchi Okafor, son of popular Nollywood actor, John Okafor aka Mr. Ibu, for alleged N50 million fraud.Read more

10. Sabalenka beats Gauff to reach Aus Open final against Qinwen

Aryna Sabalenka has booked a place in the finals after slamming Coco Gauff out of the Australian Open 2024.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now