Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, January 27, 2024

1. Gunmen abduct Lagos PDP chairman

Gunmen on Thursday abducted the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Mr. Philip Aivoji.Read more

2. Moghalu pinpoints real reason for naira woes

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Kingsley Moghalu has ignited another debate surrounding Nigeria’s ailing currency, the naira.Read more

3. Ex-Ogun speaker, Oluomo goes to court, dismisses impeachment as illegal

The former speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, has dismissed his impeachment by colleagues as illegal.Read more

4. Plateau killings: Gov Mutfwang relaxes curfew in Mangu LGA

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has relaxed the curfew imposed on the Mangu local government area of the state.Read more

5. Jega alleges politicians infiltrated INEC’s portal during 2023 elections

A former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, claimed on Friday breached the commission’s result viewing portal (IReV) in last year’s general election.Read more

6. Kano Gov Yusuf denies APC overtures, says no contact from Ganduje

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state has refuted claims made by Abdullahi Ganduje, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), that he was invited to defect to the ruling party.Read more

7. Nigerian govt blames blackout on gas supply, to pay GenCos outstanding fees

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said on Friday the Federal Government was working to ensure outstanding payments are made to power generation companies (GenCos) to resolve the poor power supply in the country.Read more

8. Eight years tenure of Buhari was challenging, NGX CEO, Popoola reveals

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Mr Temi Popoola has revealed that the exchange was challenging in the last eight years.Read more

9. Lagos Pastor, Feyi Daniels sentenced to life imprisonment

The founder of Reign Christian Ministry, Feyi Daniels has been sentenced to life imprisonment by an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court.Read more

10. Klopp announces exit from Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is to step down from the role at the end of the season, saying he is running out of energy.Read more

